Nardò in mourning, enters the shower and then falls, Fiorenza Vernich found by her mother: tests ordered on the body

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the evening of Wednesday 3 May, in the city of Nardò. A 37-year-old woman called Florence Vernich she lost her life, while she was taking a shower, in what with her was her mother, who was the first to raise the alarm.

These are days of great agony and sadness that the woman is experiencing, given the sudden and heartbreaking loss suffered so prematurely and unjustly.

Fiorenza Vernich had 37 years old and had long been suffering from one very serious pathology. It is not yet clear whether his death is due to his condition or to other reasons.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the evening of Wednesday 3 May, around 10pm. Precisely in the house where he lived with his mother in via Feudo di Sant’Andrea, in the locality Have dinnerin the municipality of Nardò, in the province of Lecce.

The woman had returned home and so far seemed to be fine. She told mom she was going to the bathroom to take one shower.

However, it was precisely in those minutes that the lady heard someone strange thud. She tried calling her daughter first, but since she never got an answer, she went in and that’s when she made the call. heartbreaking discovery.

The death of Fiorenza Vernich after her death

The 37-year-old was on the ground by now lifeless. This is why the desperate call to the health workers started, who soon intervened on the spot. They tried to revive long woman.

However, in the end they had no choice but to give up and thus, find her heartbreaking death. Their attempts to keep her alive turned out to be entirely vain.

From what emerged Fiorenza Vernich was suffering from a serious pathology, but the cause behind her sudden disappearance is still unknown. Consequently, they decided to transfer the body to the local morgue, to understand if it died of an illness or a problem related to his problems.