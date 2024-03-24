Chiara Ferragni and Fedez still in the eye of the storm. Over the last few hours, the names of the digital entrepreneur and the singer have once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers due to an indiscretion that is making the rounds on the web. Let's find out together what it is.

The event took place on Saturday 23 March in a venue in Citylife Victoria's birthday, which celebrated its first three years. A few days earlier it had been the turn of his brother, who is six years old.

The 'Corriere della Sera', in an article signed by Rossana Scardi, would have reported that the two now increasingly ex would have had a quarrel so furious that Fedez would not have been able to calm down if not with his mother's intervention.

If both parents' social networks showed a nice themed party Pocoyo and Elsa (but also Lino Banfi, due to a nice little scene from the very tender Vittoria some time ago), it wasn't all roses and flowers.

Something happened at the party that upset everyone present a bit. Her grandparents, Federico's parents Lucia and Chiara Ferragni were also there at Vittoria's birthday. And thank goodness, given what happened next.

Why did Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have an argument? And why did his mother intervene?

In fact, Corriere della Sera reported that at the end of the party Fedez and Chiara Ferragni they would have argued very badly. At the end of the argument, he left to try to calm down his anger.

Chiara Ferragni, Vittoria and Leone

Followed by his mother Tatiana (Annamaria Berrinzaghi), who tried in every way to calm his son. No one, however, knows what they said to each other to trigger all this. Those directly involved have not yet commented.