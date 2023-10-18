The mother doesn’t answer the phone, goes to the house and finds her lifeless: goodbye to Barbara Toti

The colleagues were worried, so they alarmed their son. Barbara Toti was found lifeless inside her home

Heartbreaking news coming from Frosinone. Barbara Toti, 56 years old, was found lifeless inside her home. It was her son who made the dramatic discovery of her, he went to her mother’s house, worried by the fact that she wasn’t answering her phone. Even her colleagues were worried and had warned her, the woman had not shown up at work.

It is not yet clear what happened, it is thought that Barbara Toti may have done it struck by a sudden illness, which would have left her no escape. Everyone remembers her as a woman who loved life, full of joy, always active in volunteering and passionate about sport and nature. She was a great fan of Frosinone Calcio, always present at the matches of her favorite team, as evidenced by the many photos of her on her Facebook profile.

Farewell messages on social media

In these hours, there are many messages published on social media, in memory of Barbara Toti. She was a mother, a partner, a friend and a woman so loved by the entire community, that she now clings to the immense pain of her family. A painful disappearance, which came suddenly and above all unexpectedly, which left a unbridgeable void in all those who knew her. Her smile will continue to live in everyone’s hearts.

It is not clear whether or not an autopsy was ordered, the results of which could clarify theexact cause of the woman’s death.

Barbara Toti’s funeral in the Sacred Heart church in Frosinone

The funeral will be celebrated today, October 18, at 3:00 pm, at the Sacred Heart church of Frosinone and the body will then rest in the Genazzano cemetery.

Not even a month ago we were in front of the Bar Minuetto laughing and joking…

Goodbye Barbara, there are no words to describe the pain we feel. REP.

Barbara Toti leaves a son, a partner and all her relatives in pain.