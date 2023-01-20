Mourning in Giugliano, found lifeless in the bathroom of the house, Alina Isayeva was only 31 years old

A heartbreaking loss has struck the community of Giugliano, in the province of Naples. A 31-year-old woman called Alina Isayeva she was found lifeless in the bathroom of the house and, when the doctors arrived, there was nothing more that could be done for her.

The prosecutor who intervened on the spot, as per practice in these cases, decided to dispose the autopsy on the body, also to clarify the exact cause that led to his heartbreaking death.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Wednesday 18 January. Precisely in the house where she lived in Lago Patria, a hamlet of Giuglianoin the province of Naples.

Alina actually came from Lviv, in Ukraine, but had arrived in Italy for several years now. Indeed she was well inserted throughout the community.

The first to get alarmed was right there mother. The latter had been trying to get in touch with her for about 24 hours, but finally when she figured out the severity of the situation, he decided to ask for the intervention of the police.

Firefighters arrived at the woman’s home. The agents who entered the house unfortunately made the heartbreaking discovery. Alina was lifeless in the bathroom.

The investigation into the death of Alina Isayeva

As per practice in these cases, the prosecutor decided to order an autopsy on the body. This is because it will be necessary to establish theexact cause which led to his death. The hypothesis more plausible is that of illness.

The news of this sudden and heartbreaking loss came widespread very quickly in the community of Lago Patria and obviously there are many people who wanted it to write condolence messages on social media. A friend of hers, to remember her, wrote: