Vikas Gupta has made many shocking revelations after the re-entry in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house. Vikas had earlier revealed his one-and-a-half-year relationship. Now in the recent episode, he talks about his mother and brother in front of Arshi Khan. Vikas told that when he revealed to the world that he was bisexual, his family broke up with him. Now the development’s mother’s reaction has come to light.

Vikas’s mother wrote, patience has a limit

In the month of November, Vikas claimed that his mother and brother had broken up with him because of his sexuality. Now after his statement in ‘Big Bass’, this issue is renewed again. According to reports, Vikas’s mother has issued a statement and presented her stand. Though Vikas’s mother Sharada Gupta has a privacy account, the note is viral on social media. He has written long notes on his Instagram handle, there is also a limit to patience. If you don’t fight for what you want, don’t cry for what you lost. Krishna (Bhagavad Gita)

Told, no good relationship with son

According to the reports, it is written in the note, to think that we have ended our relationship with our son because of his sexuality, is a derogatory statement to our family. Yes, the relationship between my son and me is not good. But it has nothing to do with her sexuality. When she decided to disclose this to the public, before that we had ended the relationship and we know and have always loved her as she is.

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s painful revelations brought the senses of the family members, crying – that will come in my life …

Silence was silent as the image was not spoiled

He also wrote, so the news that we increased the distance due to his choice is completely false and concocted. But sometimes when you give a lot of love there is a fear of being neglected. Vikas’s mother also wrote that he remained silent in this matter because he did not want to spoil his image in the media like Vikas.