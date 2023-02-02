Abigail Paéz and Magdalena Espósito Valenti, after their arrest for the murder of the boy Lucio Dupuy. RR.SS.

Argentine Magdalena Espósito Valenti beat to death her five-year-old son, Lucio Dupuy. She did it with her girlfriend, Abigail Páez. The Santa Rosa court of hearings, in the province of La Pampa, found them guilty this Thursday of the crime of aggravated homicide. Paéz was also found guilty of sexually abusing the child. The sentence for this crime that has shocked all of Argentina will be known on February 13, although both are expected to be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Dupuy was assassinated on November 26, 2021, but the beatings began long before that without any public body raising the alarm or intervening. Between December 2020 and March 2021, the boy was taken to the emergency room five times at different medical centers for a broken wrist, trauma to his fingers, and a cut on his chin. His fragile body did not resist the last beatings. He died from internal bleeding and multiple injuries caused by blows, including a fractured skull and two broken ribs. The autopsy also revealed burn marks, bite marks and signs of abuse.

The court declared the mother of the material author of the “homicide triply qualified by the cruelty, the treachery and the link” of Lucio Dupuy, but acquitted her for sexual abuse. The judges understood that her partner was the material author of the “homicide qualified by cruelty and treachery and by seriously insulting sexual abuse” of the minor.

Upon hearing the verdict, the victim’s father and paternal grandfather, Cristian and Ramón Dupuy, embraced. “I am satisfied with the guilt that was given to them. Both are responsible. We have to wait for the sentence to be given weight,” said Ramón. “We are relatively satisfied. Criminal liability matters, we want to see the fundamentals. But the important thing is that I let go of his hand and Lucio will rest in peace”, was the first reaction of the family lawyer, José María Aguerrido.

Dupuy’s situation worsened after the separation of his parents, when he was left in the middle of a long and contentious legal process that first awarded custody to the father’s family and then to the mother in 2019. At the time he was three years old.

After Dupuy’s death, the judge who handed over possession to Espósito Valenti was denounced for “failure to comply with the duties of a public official” for not having seen the signs of abuse that the child presented. The father, Cristian Dupuy, had denounced that his son suffered physical and psychological violence, but even so, the judge handed over custody to his mother. The father’s family also questioned the doctors who treated him in the emergency room and the kindergarten he attended.

As a result of this case, the Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved the project known as ‘Lucio’s Law’ that establishes a training plan on the rights of minors, with special emphasis on those who work with children “to realize if a boy is a victim of abuse.

The law, which must be approved by the Senate for its final sanction, also contemplates the possibility that the personnel of educational and health establishments report anonymously the violations of the rights of minors to the rights of children. Until now, those who denounce face possible reprisals such as threats or attacks and others do not dare to take the step for fear of them.

In her morning press conference, the government spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, warned that a “cultural change” is necessary in society and especially in the judiciary so that similar cases do not happen again. “Many mechanisms failed. Justice failed,” warned Cerruti. A crowd has gathered in front of the courts to support the family and demand the sanction of the Lucio Law, while through social networks numerous politicians and celebrities have expressed themselves in favor of the guilty verdict issued by the court.

