The mother accused of killing her two-year-old son in a house in Bigastro, in Alicante, has recognized the factsalthough he claims that he had taken drugs. Furthermore, he confirms that he used physical violence and repeatedly hit Daniel, the murdered child, and his twin brother.

The woman sat before a popular jury this Monday in the Seventh Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante for a crime for which the Prosecutor’s Office demands permanent, reviewable prison for murder and 33 years in prison for habitual abuse and injuries. Also, ask compensation of 100,000 euros for the other two brothers of Daniel, his twin and another eight-year-old girl.

The events date back to the night of June 11, 2022, when, according to the public ministry, the defendant returned home after playing in the park with her two twin children. While one of the children was lying in bed, He grabbed the other by the neck and pressed until he strangled him..

Likewise, the nine members of the popular jury must determine whether, prior to these events, the mother He had beaten the minors on numerous occasions with objects on the head, trunk and extremities, to the point of causing injuries and sequelae.

“I wore three stripes”

The accused, after admitting guilt for the death of her son, has admitted that she exercised physical violence against the twins and that she hit them repeatedly, something that even caused fractures. Likewise, she has stated that she consumed hashish and cocaine on the day of the crime, and that she regularly took narcotic substances even during pregnancy. “Before going to the park I put on three stripes”he assured.

The prosecutor has stated before the jury that Daniel’s crime “is the most serious crime against people that exists” and calls it a malicious murder “because the victim is a minor, a defenseless being.”

The other twin, supervised

For his part, the lawyer from the Generalitat Attorney’s Office, appearing as a private prosecutor, has recalled that this institution assumed guardianship of the other twin, being in a legally helpless situationro. The defense lawyer has maintained that he is not going to discuss the possible authorship “or dilute the seriousness of the facts,” but he intends to explain how the accused “was under the influence of narcotic substances, which affected her understanding of reality.” .

“She who is going to be judged is not an evil mother, nor am I an evil lawyer, but it is about a woman trapped in drug dependency and that she was not the owner of her actions. Now that she is conscious, she is deeply destroyed,” added the defense lawyer.

Statements from the Civil Guard

In the first session of the trial also three Civil Guard agents have declaredmembers of the Judicial Police section in Guardamar del Segura when the crime occurred, as well as a municipal police officer from Bigastro.

According to the latter’s account, on the day of the events a call from 112 came to the Local Police, in which was alerted that a child was short of breath. At the same time he received another notice from the health services who traveled in an ambulance from the Urgent Medical Aid Service (SAMU) to assist him.





The agent has indicated that he observed a large blow to the eye and bruises all over the body of the deceased child. Likewise, he pointed out that the twin brother was sleeping in another room of the house. Along these lines, the civil guards have explained that, when they arrived at the scene of the incident, They saw several bruises on Daniel’s body. and bruises all over his face and body, as well as a swollen eye, including a wound on the top of his head.

A civil guard has stated that he woke up the other twin, who was sleeping in a room, to check with the forensic doctor about his condition, at which time injuries were observed in various parts of the neck and a blow to the head, “almost identical to the one the deceased brother had.” At that moment, he stated, the boy hugged him and did not want to go with his mother.

Regarding the mother’s initial version, present at the home, the local police officer explained that when he asked her what had happened, she told him, first, who got hit while playing in the parkalthough he later maintained “that he had fallen out of the crib and that he was a very naughty child.” Likewise, one of the armed institute agents has said that the woman explained to him that the children were playing, that Daniel went under the table in the living room and that when he left he hit his head, so he notified the health services.

For his part, the team leader of the Judicial Police unit at the time of the event has reported that it was decided to arrest the mother when the evidence indicated that her initial version was not what was determined by technical personnel or by the autopsy. . According to the agent, they tried to locate her on the morning of Monday, June 13, 2022, but she had taken some pills and She was admitted to the Vega Baja Hospital.

The three civil guards have explained that a large spoon was found in the house, which according to one of the agents was broken and, with chemical light, traces of blood were foundas well as several containers of a product that is applied when there are bruises and that were in the trash.