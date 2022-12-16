In recent years the world of Formula 1 has begun to discover with greater interest thepilot-number association. Of course, even in the past there have been some iconic pairings that have marked the history of racing and the hearts of enthusiasts – above all the #27, linked for many fans to the memory of Gilles Villeneuve – but the only real distinguishing mark was represented by the table ‘1’, which characterized the world champion. Now however, following the model of what has been happening for much longer in the world championship, each rider has a number that accompanies him throughout his career and which also becomes part of his ‘trademark’. Sixteen “44” immediately one thinks of Lewis Hamilton, just as the ’33’ is associated with Max Verstappen even now that the Dutchman carries the #1 around the world as reigning champion.

With the many systems of attributing numbers that have changed over the years, however, some have also developed curious statistics that concern the more or less winning ‘tables’ of the grill. Of course, #1 stands out. The hallmark of the world champion has been worn by the riders who have worn it to win 16 world titles and 196 Grands Prix. The last non-world champion to use it, also winning three races in 1974, was the Swede Ronnie Peterson, at the time under the Lotus. This year it was Verstappen who brought back the number ‘1’, winning 15 races and the first title since 2013. In fact, during the years of Lewis Hamilton’s domination, the Briton had never detached from his ’44’, making him the fourth number with most GPs won in F1.

On the third step of the podium is the #2, who for years has distinguished the reigning champion’s teammate. Williams driver Logan Sargeant will bring him back on track in 2023, but this is a number that has had little luck recently. In 2017 and 2018 he had it on his car Stoffel Vandoorne, which however never managed to shine in the Circus also thanks to the derelict McLaren that he drove in those years. The last victory of this issue dates back to 2012, when Mark Webber achieved success at Monaco and Silverstone. However, the second most successful number in F1, the only one besides that of the champions with more than 100 successes in history, is the ‘5’.

Used in recent years by Sebastian Vettel, the #5 has in the past marked the success story of many legendary names in the history of motorsport. The overview is impressive: with this number, in fact, Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, Nelson Piquet (twice), Nigel Mansell, Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill, Fernando Alonso and Vettel himself won the World Championship in 2010. times the German world champion is also headed the last success of the ‘5’ in F1, which dates back to Singapore GP 2019. Now, due to the rules imposed by F1 and FIA, no one will be able to wear it at least until the first GP of the 2025 championship. Unless Vettel decides to suddenly interrupt his retirement.