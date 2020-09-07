And eventually, it fell. Juan Carlos Santórum, accused of being the chief of one of the highly effective bands of boatmen in Europe, was arrested this Monday. The Police imagine that this neighbor of Vilanova de Arousa is behind the operation that, final November, tried to smuggle 3,000 kilos of cocaine aboard a submarine within the Vigo estuary. Additionally they accuse him of being the organizer of the cargo of 4,000 kilos of the identical drug that sailed on the Karar ship intercepted on the excessive seas by the GRECO of the Nationwide Police and the Customs Surveillance Service (SVA) on April 26. Exactly that day, after a number of arrests on the bottom, Santorum fled. And it has remained in search and seize till now.

Whereas he was on the run, the alleged drug seller agreed to talk with EL PAÍS by means of a profile that was created on Fb. In that speak, he acknowledged that he had “nothing to do” with the sending of the Karar nor with the operation of the narco-submarine. He assured, and nonetheless maintains, that every one that is “a arrange by the Police” and factors to darkish agreements between highly effective Galician drug traffickers and authorities to contain him and the remainder of the members of what the Police contemplate the Santorum clan, one of the highly effective on the Galician coast.

If the dialog with an alleged drug trafficker in search and seize by means of Fb might be placing, Santórum’s arrest has been as much as par. The fugitive made the choice final Saturday to show himself in, after the police issued a second search and arrest warrant. “I will give myself up, I am bored with preventing. Allow them to do what they need with me, I can not take it anymore, ”he wrote. “It is all rigged. I’ve a number of years in jail. Thanks for the whole lot”. After that, he didn’t reconnect to his profile.

The following day, as reported The Diary of Pontevedra and EL PAÍS has been capable of verify by means of a consultant of the accused, Juan Carlos Santórum went, at 12 within the morning and accompanied by his lawyer, to a courtroom on responsibility in Vigo to give up. The shocking factor was that they despatched him again house. “Juan Carlos arrived on the courtroom they usually instructed him that there was no grievance in opposition to him,” explains this consultant. “They consulted the Nationwide Police and the Civil Guard, additionally within the courtroom’s personal recordsdata. However nothing was recorded. Because of this, the courtroom issued him an look document, by which he promised to seem this Monday, September 7 at 10 within the morning on the Provincial Courtroom of Pontevedra ”. When at 9.40, 20 minutes earlier than the looks, Santorum was parking within the car parking zone of the Audiencia to, in accordance with the accused himself, flip himself in, the Police arrested him. “We have no idea why he was arrested 20 minutes earlier than his arrival. In our understanding, he was on the disposal of the Justice ”, declared his consultant.

The Civil Guard, for its half, has defined that there was a request for admission to jail since final Friday, however that it was from the Fourth Part of Pontevedra. Sources from the armed institute allege that the drug trafficker appeared on Sunday and in courtroom guard in Vigo for “authorized points” since he understands that from there they may not ship him to jail. The Civil Guard additionally specifies that the order to enter jail is already being processed.

Santorum, 40, now faces two drug trafficking expenses of which he pleads not responsible and a possible two-year keep in jail on a preventive foundation.

The remainder of the so-called clan, together with his brother-in-law, had been launched final June, after the Pontevedra Courtroom alleged lack of motivation and questioned whether or not the seized boats had been going for use to smuggle medication. The cleaning soap opera Santórum continues and doesn’t appear to have written its final chapter.