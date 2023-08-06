Francelys Maria Furcal Rodriguez, Qualified as the most wanted fugitive in the Dominican Republic, she has been arrested in Madrid one year and three months after she fled her country after having stabbed her boss to the stomach in April 2022, as reported this morning. the National Police. The arrested woman arrived in Spain after a trip that took her to Colombia, where she changed her appearance and bought a false passport, Brazil, France and Spain, where she lived almost hidden in the Tetuán neighborhood of the capital. The Dominican police accuse her of having killed Chen Zongxin in April last year, a 34-year-old Chinese citizen who ran a hardware store in Santo Domingo where Francelys worked as a cashier. A crime that was recorded on video.

Furcal had a “heated argument” with his victim and a fight in the hardware store, during which the man attacked the woman (he gave her a strong kick) and she then “surprisingly took a bladed weapon from a shelf and stabbed him, causing a wound that finally ended his life. The events occurred on April 22 of last year. The two worked at the Z&C hardware store, located in the Luperón expansion of the Dominican capital.

The crime had a wide repercussion in the country, due to the release of a video of the moment of the crime that was recorded by a security camera of the establishment. In the images you can see the moment of the stabbing, the flight of the woman and the agony of the victim. The Dominican police suspect that the fugitive, mother of three children, left the island in July 2022. The woman’s family has defended in the local press that she acted in legitimate defense, “fed up with being a victim of gender violence.” Everything happens in just a minute.

The first track was located in Medellín (Colombia), where he allegedly bought a false passport with Colombian identity for which he paid about 1,000 dollars. From this country he jumped to Brazil, where he took a flight to Paris and, immediately, another to Barcelona, ​​where he supposedly had settled. The tracking of Furcal’s relatives and acquaintances allowed her to be located in the Tetuán neighborhood, the district of Madrid with the largest Dominican population and where it was easier for her to go unnoticed.

The Spanish police explain that the woman only left the home “at night and, in addition, she covered her hair with a collected net”, although she had dyed it. When she was detained, she was able to verify her identity through fingerprints.