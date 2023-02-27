The National Police have arrested the most wanted Croatian fugitive by Europol in Madrid. This is Josip Mihajlovic, a 26-year-old “very violent” criminal, who fled his country a couple of years ago and was hiding in Spain. The agents, who had been tracking him for a long time, found out that Mihajlovic had met his partner at a hotel in Plaza de España on February 20. It was there that they surprised him while he was waiting for the elevator and proceeded to arrest him in the same lobby of the establishment.

The criminal acts for which Croatia claimed Mihajlovic date back to mid-2019, when he starred in a “brutal fight” in a nightclub, the police reported in a press release on Monday. The fugitive beat up another person, who suffered serious injuries, fractures and missing teeth. It was not the first time that Mihajlovic manifested violent behavior. A month before the nightclub brawl, he had attempted to murder another man in his home country with a firearm.

Mihajlovic carries more crimes behind him for which he was being investigated and for which he had even already gone to prison — all related to serious injuries to other people — according to police sources. The episodes of violence in which he was involved caused great social alarm in Croatia. He now faces a life sentence.

His detention in the central Madrid hotel has been carried out “extreme security measures”, as explained by the police, due to the “dangerousness” of the individual. Initially, investigators had located Mihajlovic in eastern Spain. They discovered that he had spent Christmas in Ibiza and that, from the island, he had moved to Barcelona. The agents do not know the exact time in which he has been hiding in Spain.

This young criminal was on the list of the most wanted European fugitives (European Most Wanted). His location was dealt with within the framework of international police collaboration and cooperation through the European Network of Fugitive Search Teams (ENFAST).

So far this year, some of the most wanted fugitives in Europe have fallen in Spain. Last January, the National Police arrested the Spanish Erick de Ventura Pacheco in Toledo, implicated in 36 crimes of drug trafficking, illegal detention, torture, threats and kidnapping. In February, agents in Girona arrested a French criminal who stole more than 11 million euros from armored vans in Switzerland.