We are all vulnerable to the pandemic that has already left more than three million deaths in the world. But there are groups that are more likely to suffer the worst consequences of covid-19 due to their age (the vast majority of those who died in Spain were over 60 years old), their exposure (health and security forces) or due to previous pathologies and disorders that are aggravated by covid. Among the latter, hospitalized solid organ transplants stand out. The mortality rate of these patients after being infected with the coronavirus rises to 21.4%, according to a study by the Institute of Biomedicine of Seville (IBIS), with the support of the Carlos IlI Health Institute, and published in Plos One. The most vulnerable groups, in addition to the transplanted ones, add up to a fortnight.

The investigation of IBIS, led by Elisa Cordero, a researcher and also a professor of Medicine at the University of Seville, has analyzed 210 transplanted patients affected by covid in 12 Spanish hospitals. Of these, 70% correspond to men with an average age of 63. 90% of the patients studied had pneumonia with general symptoms of fever, cough, gastrointestinal disturbances and dyspnea (feeling of lack of air).

Of the entire sample, 17% required admission to the Intensive Care Units and 5.7% suffered graft dysfunction, a key problem after transplantation that contributes to the deterioration of their function and the eventual loss of the donated organ. The worst data is reflected in the mortality rate. According to the study, 45 of the 210 patients studied died from the effects of covid: 21.4%.

The factors that aggravated the situation of these patients and that led them to ICU or death are related to advanced age, respiratory failure, decreased number of lymphocytes (cells of the immune system) and high levels of lactate dehydrogenase, a catalytic enzyme found primarily in the heart, liver, kidneys, muscles, red blood cells, brain, and lungs. “They are factors that affect the entire population, but in this group they determine a higher degree of risk. At first it was thought that immunosuppression [disminución o anulación de la respuesta inmunológica del organismo mediante tratamiento médico] it could protect them more by avoiding the inflammatory response, but we have shown that not and that their vulnerability is especially important in the early stages of transplantation ”, explains Cordero.

The objective of the research, developed within the Transplant Infection Study Group (GESITRA-IC) of the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC), was both to demonstrate the higher incidence of covid in transplant patients and to identify the necessary therapeutic and care measures, which involve both the health personnel and the patient himself, who must take extreme precautionary measures. In this sense, Cordero highlights: “It was important to know the natural history of these patients, the reality of how they evolve in different centers. Also the risk factors and the therapeutic strategies that affect the evolution, the predictors of a favorable response ”.

The study has been the basis for the review of recommendations and strategies for the treatment of transplant patients in hospitals and to ensure that they are included as priority vaccination targets for two weeks. “We have been very concerned. This research informs the decisions and ways of managing these patients. We have shown that they are especially vulnerable and that it is very important to vaccinate those who are on the waiting list because this is how they arrive immunized for the transplant ”, explains the doctor.

The results of the study, regarding the incidence of covid in transplant recipients, coincide with another carried out also in Spain on 778 organ recipients until June of last year. The research, published in American Journal of Transplantation, reflected that, of all the patients studied, 174 died, which is 27%. Death was considered to be attributable to covid in 93% of the cases.

Although hospitalized transplant patients are the most vulnerable to coronavirus infection, there are other pathologies that make their patients more likely to become seriously ill (requiring hospitalization, admission to the ICU, and mechanically assisted respiration) or die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States.

The conditions that make people more vulnerable are, among others, cancer, due to the treatments of many types of tumors, which weaken the immune system and, therefore, the ability of your body to fight disease; chronic kidney or lung diseases, such as COPD, asthma, or fibrosis; neurological conditions; diabetes I and II, heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension; HIV; weakness of the immune system; liver disease; obesity and smoking.

The Platform of Patient Organizations has claimed this week that the vaccination strategy against covid includes chronically ill patients as a priority group. This group, like the US CDC, designates as risk people those who suffer from heart, respiratory, neurological and fibrosis conditions or who are under immunosuppressive treatments. According to this organization, “there is solid evidence of risk of serious disease.”

The Navarra Association of Cystic Fibrosis and the Andalusian counterpart have demanded “priority and urgent” vaccination against the covid of affected people, as happens in other autonomies, because they are “patients at high risk of contagion and suffering complications from a reduced respiratory capacity ”.

