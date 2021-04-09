The images of this throw-in have come out of Russia and have already been seen in many corners of the world. It happened in the match between Kamaz and Chelyabinsk, a sequence where hunger meets the desire to eat.

Ilya Slanikov, a Chelyabinsk player, did not like at all that his rival stood a few centimeters from him and not allow him to put the ball in play normally. The wires got crossed and he reacted in the worst possible way. The referee sent him off immediately.