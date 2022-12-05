Alex Silva, best known for being the most viral and beautiful Oxxo cashier in Mexico, once again became a trend, allowing herself to be seen with complete transparency in her skin, since the Monterrey woman stole everyone’s attention with photos with natural face.

Internet users no longer worry about rounding up in the Mexican store, nor do they fear if there is no service, because at all costs they want to go to the place where the Oxxo employee, Alex Silva, works, because she is a beauty on social networks.

The most beautiful Oxxo cashier continues to grow like wildfire, this time Internet users do not stop reacting with little hearts and comments on her Instagram account (@lupissilvacano).

Although his fame began with videos recorded at the FEMSA convenience store, when he let himself be seen how he interacts with customers, his sympathy stole thousands of hearts.

Subsequently, he attracted attention, not only for recording himself in front of the camera, as he showed his modeling talents by being seen posing on the beaches of Mexico.

Although the Mexican country is famous for its landscapes and cultural beauties, in networks it is well known that one of the most beautiful women who work for the Oxxo company lives in Monterrey.

Since Alex Silva, conquers his thousands of followers for being seen in tiny bikinis, but also for showing himself natural, with his face that drives his admirers crazy, without the need to wear makeup.

Since, on the Instagram platform, she has been seen without a drop of makeup, since she takes pictures of her face to share with those who follow her, so those selfies are filled with beautiful comments, since they like that the girl from Nuevo León shows her day to day without the need for filters.

We recommend you read:

Thanks to her modeling talent that she possesses by modeling naturally and likeably, she has become quite a star on TikTok and Instagram.