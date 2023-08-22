Spain is world champion again 13 years later. On this occasion, the Spanish Women’s Soccer Team has been in charge of filling millions of homes across the country with hope and happiness. Sydney’s heroines will forever be reflected in the history of Spanish sports, materializing what just eight years ago, when the team debuted at the World Cup in Canada in 2015, was a dream come true.

Since the American referee, Tori Penso, whistled the end of the game, the Spanish expedition became a real party, which began on the field of play and spread to the changing rooms, on the bus, on the plane and culminated during the rúa through the streets of Madrid and in Puente del Rey, the Esplanade of the Spanish Selection, with capacity for 20,000 people, which was overflowing to receive the world champions.

An event that nobody wanted to miss to cover the 23 players who won the World Cup last Sunday. Among them, Eva Navarro from Yecla has also made history. The first Murcian to have achieved one of the most coveted titles in football. Relatives, friends and neighbors of the soccer player gathered in bars and streets of the municipality to see and celebrate the victory of her compatriot.

The celebration of Eva Navarro



Despite the fact that the girls had to travel for about 24 hours to return from Australia, emotion prevailed over fatigue to be able to fully experience the celebration that was organized to welcome them.

In addition, beyond the joy and euphoria, there was also time for reunions, such as that of Eva Navarro with her mother. After a month’s stay in the antipodes, the Yeclana and her parent starred in one of the most beautiful moments of the celebration. Although, separated by a fence, they both saw each other again.

«I am the proudest mother in all of Spain and in the whole world. It is not possible to explain with words what one can feel », said her mother, who is also called Eva. “You are a great fighter and we are the world champions”, some words that she dedicated to her daughter, visibly moved by her.

Another of Eva Navarro’s viral moments was when, with a microphone in hand and in front of all the fans, the woman from Yecla started to tell one of the jokes she had with some of the players during the competition. “This has been a joke of the entire World Cup with Rocío, Clau and Irene,” she explained. «Nothing, she imitated the referee and said ‘after review: World Champions!’. Using the expression used by the referees and assistants when they review a play in the VAR.

In addition, the Murcian soccer player could also be seen giving her all to the rhythm of ‘Está por venir’, the song composed by Elena Farga and who accompanied the women’s team throughout the tournament, along with her partner Ona Batlle.