01/03/2025



Updated at 7:19 p.m.





Next Sunday, January 5 (in Spain in the early hours of January 5 to 6) the 82nd Golden Globe Awardsone of the most important film competitions in the world awarded by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The event was held for the first time in 1944 and throughout its history, its red carpet has been one of the most outstanding, with numerous looks worth remembering. Among the most iconic, in 1991, Julia Roberts She collected the Golden Globe for her role in Pretty Woman and for the occasion, she donned an outfit that did not go unnoticed. It was a masculine-inspired two-piece, consisting of an oversized blazer and a matching mini skirt in navy blue with a pinstripe. Dua Lipa, Ana de Armas or Jennifer Lopezamong others, are also among the celebrities who have attracted the most attention in these awards.