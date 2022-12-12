There are only a few days left until the end of the year, for this reason streaming services are stronger than ever, as users gather to watch series, movies, and even documentaries. Although something that should also be highlighted are the programs that generated the most views in the 2022since many came out that reaped great popularity.

It all started with the trend that the telenovela of Colombia known as Woman-fragranced coffee, as well as the movie Don’t Look Up, same that brought together a dream cast where stand out Leonardo Dicaprio Y Meryl Streep. To this is added that the Charm movie continued to generate views from December to February.

Elite Y The Money Heist They did not go unnoticed, with chapters that hooked the public almost immediately, we also have the reboot that came from Rebel, the same one that caught those nostalgic for the original. There was also the first season of Cupheadwhich had a positive first impression, but ultimately failed to convince everyone.

During the summer there was no denying that stranger things 4 It became the most watched for two reasons, the first because it was divided into two parts to generate morbidity in the fans, the second was the three years of absence from the series. On the other hand, in recent weeks merlin Addams surprised to close the year, coming to beat almost every show of Netflix.

Via: ExpressVPN

Editor’s note: Streaming television is getting longer every year, so surely in 2023 the shows will be even more striking. Especially since viral memes of them arise.