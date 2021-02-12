Discover the most valuable eleven, according to the specialized page www.transfermarkt.es, of the Italian league. Juventus Turin is the team with the most players.
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Club: Milan | Position: Goalkeeper | Market value: 60 million euros.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Club: Napoli | Position: Right back | Market value: 22 million euros.
Kalidou koulibaly
Club: Napoli | Position: Central defender | Market value: 60 million euros.
Matthijs de Ligt
Club: Juventus of Turin | Position: Central defender | Market value: 75 million euros.
Theo Hernandez
Club: Milan | Position: Left back | Market value: 50 million euros.
Ismaël Bennacer
Club: Milan | Position: Middle center | Market value: 40 million euros.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Club: Lazio | Position: Middle center | Market value: 70 million euros.
Nicolò Barella
Club: Inter | Position: Middle center | Market value: 55 million euros.
Federico Chiesa
Club: Juventus | Position: Right winger | Market value: 48 million euros.
1230957891
Club: Juventus | Position: Left winger | Market value: 60 million euros.
Romelu lukaku
Club: Inter | Position: Center Forward | Market value: 90 million euros.
