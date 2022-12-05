In the World Cups, the best players always stand out, but there are always youth players who raise their level and position themselves among the elite of world football. They arrive with the title of promises and leave the World Cup with a huge future ahead of them. We define youth as all those players under the age of 21 and who already shine in their teams and national teams.
Next, we present the 5 most valuable youngsters of the World Cup in Qatar 2022:
The Barcelona player is being a fixture in the Spanish National Team in Qatar and even scored one of the goals in the debut of The Red against Costa Rica that allowed him to get among the 3 youngest scorers in a World Cup.
He has been one of the great figures for England in this World Cup in which he has scored 3 goals, thus being the top scorer for the Southgate team in the competition. Without a doubt, his value will increase after the tournament.
The youngster from Bayern Munich presented himself to the world in this tournament as the best player in a very poor Germany that was eliminated in the group stage.
The anchor of the English midfield throughout the entire tournament and is being one of the best in the entire championship. In turn, its value will grow in the next update and Borussia Dortmund
The Barcelona player is the lynchpin of the midfield of the Spanish National Team and he is managing the matches at his pleasure. Without a doubt, he became one of the best in his position.
In addition, there are players who can be added to this list such as Joško Gvardiol (Croatia – 20 years old), Ansu Fati (20 years old – Spain), Enzo Fernández (21 years old – Argentina), Rodrygo Goes (21 years old – Brazil) or Eduardo Camavinga (19 years old – Real Madrid).
The world of soccer has a huge number of promises that will shine in the coming years and that, without a doubt, will take the spotlight of the fans in the tournaments that will come in the future.
#valuable #Under21 #footballers #Qatar #World #Cup
