We are increasingly used to seeing younger footballers on the front pages. For this reason, we will stop to review the most valuable under-17 talent on the market.
The 17-year-old Norwegian plays as a left winger in witches and in the youth team of his country. Time to time.
Right winger, agile, emerged from the Borussia Dortmund and just 17 years old. Gittens will begin to have quality minutes in the yellow box. Conditions are plenty.
Midfielder, 17 years old and currently in witches. Mbamba has not yet earned a permanent place in his club but he has all the conditions to do so. We will have to see his decision if he does not feel important in a few months.
Roger Fernandes is so young that he doesn’t even appear in FIFA 22. However, he already holds several records for precocity. He could already boast of being the youngest footballer to debut in the Super Cup (15 years, 8 months and 12 days) and in the Portuguese League (15 years, eight months and 24 days), but now he went one step further.
The player is only 17 years old, but he became a regular player in the schemes of the Fenerbahce. He signed good performances and showed a lot of quality in his boots. In the Turkish Super League, Güler played six games in which he scored a goal and provided two assists. Barca is looking for him.
This very young Brazilian has just started his career and is already beginning to break records. Left footed, raw skill, dribbling, speed. He is the youngest scorer in the history of Libertadores and is rumored to be wanted by Liverpool. Saints enjoy it.
5 goal participations -3 goals, 2 assists- in 484 minutes is Youssoufa Moukoko’s letter of introduction. The young 17-year-old striker burned stages until he reached the first team of the Borussia Dortmund. In fact, the German holds the title of the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga (16 years and 28 days). to follow him…
Creative, dynamic, 17 years old and already undisputed starter at Barcelona. Gavi is the most complete promise of today. We will see how he continues his career.
