Although many could have expected that the Argentine team, current world champion for its recent coronation in Qatar 2022 and of the continent for having managed to win the Copa América 2021, would be the most valuable in terms of quotes from its footballers ahead of this edition, First place goes to Brazil, whose squad has an impressive market value of $1,274,839,130 USD. That huge figure means that, with the value of these players alone, it exceeds the GDP of the 20 countries at the bottom of this list.
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is the “Canarinha” player with the highest market value, with a market value of $170,772,000 USD – more than 13.39% of the team’s total value. Despite this, the one chosen as the best player of the last Champions League has only scored three official goals with the Brazil shirt.
In second place is the “Scaloneta”, whose squad is valued at $888,956,000 USD: the most valuable Argentine player is the champion striker with Inter Lautaro Martínez, who is valued at $121,821,000 USD, the highest figure of any player in the tournament.
The third place according to the betting houses, Uruguay, has a value of $536,377,720 USD – 192% higher than the tournament average. Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is the most valued of the “Charrúa”, with $107,849,000 USD. The question that circulates in the sky is whether the starting striker will be the 10th most expensive player in the tournament, Darwin Núñez ($77,475,000 USD) or Uruguay’s historic scorer, Luis Suárez ($4,173,000 USD) who has scored 68 goals with his team.
In fourth place is the United States team, with a team valued at $339,033,530 USD, 121% above the average. The most particular fact that highlights the Americans is that their starting eleven plays in Europe, something rarely seen for this team. AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic is the USMT’s most valuable player, pegged at $36,380,000.
Colombia and Ecuador are the fifth and sixth highest valued teams in the tournament, with an estimated $302,865,300 and $226,483,300 USD respectively. In these two teams, two Premier League stars stand out: Luis Díaz ($80,250,000) and Moisés Caicedo ($86,242,000), which represent 26.51% and 38.07% of the total value of their respective teams. These two are the only players in the top 10 with the highest rating who do not belong to Brazil, Argentina or Uruguay.
Within the rest of the valuation, the high value of the Jamaican team stands out, $100,901,580, led by Leon Bailey ($37,139,000) and the low number of champion teams of the competition, such as Chile, ($84,746,820), Peru ($34,104,980) and Bolivia ($13,743,550), which It only has one player valued at more than $1,000,000.
This study was carried out by the world’s leading site for sports results and live statistics flashscore reveals the market value of the teams that will participate in the long-awaited Copa América 2024, which is about to begin. The study analyzes the market value of the players of all the teams that qualified for the final phase of the most anticipated tournament on the continent.
|
EQUIPMENT
|
WORTH
|
BRAZIL
|
$1,191,779,000
|
ARGENTINA
|
$830,800,000
|
URUGUAY
|
$501,636,000
|
USA
|
$316,879,000
|
COLOMBIA
|
$282,900,000
|
ECUADOR
|
$211,690,000
|
MEXICO
|
$194,152,000
|
CANADA
|
$189,109,000
|
PARAGUAY
|
$134,350,000
|
JAMAICA
|
$94,294,000
