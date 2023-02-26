Forbes is used to always doing a study on the most valuable teams in the world every year and it is a good tool for measuring the status of each club, although there are some positions that may surprise you. These are the 10 most valuable teams in the world today:
Real Madrid is at the forefront of soccer teams thanks to its great season last year. The League and the Champions League have a good cash prize and this makes it the sixth most valuable team in the world (counting all sports).
To be finished, La Liga has its two protagonists at the top of the ranking. The latest agreements signed to revive the club have taken effect and they are the second power in soccer according to Forbes, tied for seventh with the New England Patriots in the global ranking.
United are coming back to their senses after a historic slump and are the third most valuable football team. Its value has increased by 10% in the last year and has more operating income (128 million dollars) than Real Madrid and FC Barcelona together.
The Champions League final has taken them to fourth place in the standings in what can be considered one of the best times for the club. It is also one of the clubs that has grown the most, 9% in the last year.
The German giant closes the top 5 of the table. They have been a European football superpower for a couple of decades now and they show no sign of weakness.
Pep Guardiola’s team stayed another year at the gates of the long-awaited Champions League, and that is why it is below Bayern and Liverpool in the ranking. The ‘citizens’ also have the highest income on the list, 156 million dollars.
The French superteam is left out of the top 5 despite having the highest growth of all clubs, 28% on the year. It is also the only club that presents losses in its operations, 102 million dollars.
Another English team on the list and it’s not the last. After a great season with an epic Champions League in 2021, the team is the only one in the table that shows a clear slowdown in value, losing 3 points this year.
The Italians have taken a leap in terms of their value and have entered the top 10 this year, showing great growth (26%) only surpassed by PSG.
To finish the list, the fifth English team enters, a team that also after a couple of years of uncertainty begins to show green shoots at the controls of Conte. Even so, it is one of the teams that has entered the most this year, 127 million dollars.
