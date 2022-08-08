This week, the first leg matches of a new instance of one of the most prestigious competitions in South America were played.
But still there is much to see… Next, we review the 10 most valuable soccer players in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana 2022.
The Argentine striker is going through a good moment in Sao Paulo despite the remembered missed penalty. Boca wanted it but the negotiation did not prosper. Now this among the great N°9 of America.
Raised in the youth of São Paulo, he made his debut with the first team on July 22, 2018 -on the occasion of the league- in the 3-1 win against Corinthians. today is entrenched among the media of the São Paulo club.
Paul May he is only twenty years old and was captain of São Paulo in all of Copinha this year. Chosen by his teammates, the player led the position until the last match played by the team, in the semifinals against Palmeiras, where he was disqualified.
From a controversial departure from Independiente and still with a huge future at the national level, the Argentine Bustos is one of the right backs with the most potential in America. He must reaffirm it in the Inter of Porto Alegre.
The footballer is one more of the good litter of media that Sao Paulo has brought out in recent years, among which are Igor Gomes, Pablo Maia, Luan or Néstor himself. He is addicted to association.
At 32 years old, Patrick returned to Internacional de Porto Alegre directly from Ukraine to play the South American Cup. The Libertadores already raised her at the beginning of her as a soccer player for Santos. Let’s hope the injuries do not prevent him from sporting success.
Despite playing for Sao Paulo, Igor Gomes, who is beginning to be known as “an improved Kaká in the country’s sports programs”, was born in Rio de Janeiro. He arrived at the São Paulo team at the age of 14 and today he is already a figure watched by the Old Continent.
A sensation in Banfield and also in Argentine football, Galoppo changed clubs in this market and has already begun to demonstrate his skills in Brazil. It will be key to conquer South America.
Thought only by the Gunslinger. Suárez, despite offers to continue in Europe, packed his bags and returned to his country to prepare for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. He will play in Nacional until the body tells him enough.
After passing through Russia, Wanderson ended up -on loan- at the Porto Alegre International at the age of 27. His ability is undeniable despite the fact that he has not had a phenomenal performance abroad.
