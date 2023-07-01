Serie A has once again gained relevance after a few years in which it seemed that it was distancing itself from the big European leagues. With representation in the three European finals this season, the Italian league has hit the table and with it many of its players have gained value. These are the most valuable players in Serie A, according to the values of the specialized website transfer markt:
The Italian midfielder has been a very important piece of AC Milan this season. Tonali seemed non-transferable for the Milanese but Newcastle’s offer is irresistible and he will now continue his career in the Premier League except for surprise.
The Korean has been one of the best centre-backs in the world this season, and with interest from big European clubs his value has increased considerably this season.
Together with Kim Min-jae, the most valued central defender in Serie A. Inter Milan has taken a significant leap this season and much of the blame lies with their defensive line. Bastoni is an important piece for the Milanese, who are working on renewing his contract as soon as possible.
The AC Milan defender closes the triple tie of defenders at 60 million euros. Theo has been reborn since he left Real Madrid and is one of the best left-backs in the world.
The Juventus attacker arrived as the next great striker, but so far he has not finished showing what he is capable of. His value has dropped during this season, being 15 million euros lower than in the previous season.
The good level of Inter Milan this season has resulted in many players attracting the attention of other European clubs, and one of the most coveted is Barella. The midfielder slips into the top 5 in Serie A.
One of the surprises of this season. The Napoli winger arrived at 22/23 without making too much noise, but by the winter market he had already become one of the players to watch around the world. The Georgian has also returned the illusion to Naples with the league title.
It is no surprise to see Lautaro in this top. The Argentine has been the flagship of Inter for several years and after this great season he reaches his highest value in the player market.
AC Milan has been ready to accelerate the renewal of the new Portuguese star, because all the greats have him on their wish list. Leao has turned Milan’s attack into a real danger practically alone, and everything indicates that this is not his chance.
Like Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen came into this season without too many expectations, and in a matter of days everyone knew who he was. The Nigerian is one of the most valued players in the world and Napoli knows it, so the club will ask for at least 120 million from whoever wants to take it.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Market value
|
Victor Osimhen
|
napoli
|
120 million
|
Raphael Leo
|
AC Milan
|
90 million
|
Lautaro Martinez
|
Inter de Milan
|
85 million
|
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
napoli
|
85 million
|
Nicolo Barella
|
Inter de Milan
|
75 million
|
dusan vlahovic
|
Juventus
|
70 million
|
Theo Hernandez
|
AC Milan
|
60 million
|
Alessandro Bastoni
|
Inter de Milan
|
60 million
|
Kim Min Jae
|
napoli
|
60 million
|
Sandro Tonali
|
AC Milan
|
50 million
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#valuable #players #Serie #Osimhen #Lautaro #Martínez #Barella
Leave a Reply