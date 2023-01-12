Home page World

From: Jannis Gogolin

Split

A ranking of the world’s strongest and weakest passports is published every year. In 2023 there will be clear winners and ambitious climbers.

Munich – For globetrotters, your own passport is an identification document, collection book and admission ticket all in one. But there are differences in the passports of different countries. As in 2022 and the years before, the London law firm Henley & Partners publishes a ranking of the most powerful and the less powerful passports. There are clear winners and bleak forecasts.

The most valuable passports in the world: Germany two places behind Japan

The Japanese definitely have something to look forward to. According to the Henley Passport Index Citizens of Japan can “enter an astounding 193 out of 227 destinations worldwide without a visa,” according to the company in a press release. Instead of a time-consuming application for an entry permit, all you need to do is show your Japanese passport. To be more precise: the visa is easily granted on site, for example at the airport.

Two nations share second place: the city-state of Singapore and South Korea. Its residents can enjoy visa-free entry to 192 countries. This is followed by two countries in third place. Germany and Spain with 190 countries that their citizens can visit without applying for an entry permit. This includes all countries within the Schengen area, which has also included Croatia since January 2023.

US and UK Passports: Down Sharply in Nine Years

The United Kingdom in 6th place and 187 nations cannot change from last year’s positioning. The United States of America has one less country in its repertoire that can be visited without requiring a visa. The two countries topped the rankings nine years earlier, according to the London firm. Chances of a return to the top of the table “seem less and less likely”.

Russian passport only valid for a limited time – Ukraine on the upswing despite the war

The results for Russia and Ukraine were awaited with particular interest. The former nation ranks 49th, giving its citizens visa-free entry to 114 countries in non-war periods. Ukraine, meanwhile, is 13 places higher at 36th place with 144 possible travel destinations. According to Henley & Partners, the country “which has climbed 24 places in the last decade” is not satisfied with that. The planned accession to the European Union would probably catapult Ukraine into the top 10.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan brings up the rear with a value of 27. This means that there is a volume difference of 166 countries between the last place and the top of the table Japan. In a further analysis, the law firm was able to prove a strong correlation between a strong and weak passport and national prosperity, according to the statement.