One of the aspects that has acquired the most importance in recent years is the value of players and the importance of the transfer market. Many fans look at these when asking for different players to incorporate into their respective squads and many of these have reached impressive values thanks to the huge transfers that were made in the last transfer markets.
Transfermarkt, the website specialized in transfers, after its last update announced which is the most valuable eleven in the world today and that the total value of this dream eleven is €1.26 billion.
Porto’s Portuguese goalkeeper was one of the great revelations of the last campaign with great performances in the UEFA Champions League as well as in Qatar 2022. He has been close to being transferred to an elite European team.
One of the best defenders today and who has helped a lot to consolidate Arsenal as one of the main candidates to win the Premier League title. He has a lot of future ahead of him since he is only 22 years old.
The Portuguese center back was a key piece at the end of last season in which the citizen team won the treble. Since he has been at the club, he has established himself as one of the best in the world and makes his team’s defense unbeatable.
He arrived at the citizen team in this last transfer market for a million-dollar figure from RB Leipzig after an exceptional 2022 Qatar World Cup. He is already playing as a left back despite the fact that his natural position is as a center back.
He had the best season of his career in what was a historic campaign for the light blue team that won the treble. In addition, he became the axis of his National Team after winning the Nations League.
The young Spaniard is the visible face of Barcelona’s new project that seeks to leave the Lionel Messi era behind. The 20-year-old has shone every time he stepped on the field with both the Culés and La Roja.
He has revolutionized his game to become one of the most unbalanced and important players in the Premier League under the mandate of Mikel Arteta. He is vital for both his team and his national team. Very few in the world have his ball handling and speed.
The sensational player of this season in European football. Since his arrival at the White House, he has demonstrated all the quality and hierarchy that was talked about when he was barely 20 years old.
The Brazilian has shone on many occasions with the white shirt and has already been part of an innumerable number of achievements with Real Madrid. Now, he just has to shine and win titles with the Brazil shirt.
The great scorer of European football who took his game to the next level with his arrival at Manchester City where he broke all kinds of records in his first season in the English team. He almost averages 1 goal per game with the light blue shirt.
The heir to the throne of the “best soccer player in the world” but who is “stuck” at PSG. Determinant, captain and leader of the French National Team but who is seeking to take his team to the top of the European continent.
