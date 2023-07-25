The arrival of André Onana to Manchester United, coming from Inter Milan, has been the most resonant transfer in the goalkeeper position in a couple of seasons. Nowadays, having an elite-level goalkeeper is almost essential for a team to be able to compete for important titles and that is why it is one of the most important positions in international elite teams.
Knowing the current circumstances of the position, these are the 10 most valuable goalkeeper transfers in football history:
This transfer occurred at the start of the 2021/22 campaign and came from Sheffield United. Ramsdale became lord and master of the Gunner bow after it had several archers under the three sticks before his arrival.
Pickford made the career leap from Sunderland to the Toffies to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in English football. Since this transfer he has been the starting goalkeeper for the English National Team but has never managed to make the leap to a top-level team despite everything.
This transfer was very controversial at the time but allowed the goalkeeper to compete with the best. In the Bavarian team, Neuer was considered the best in his position for many seasons and has become a football legend in his country.
The Belgian has been a real bargain for the white team since he has been at a superlative level since his arrival in 2018. He took over the goal and never released it again. He was MVP in Real’s last Champions League title with a brilliant performance in the final but also throughout the tournament. His arrival was controversial due to his past at Atlético Madrid.
The Dutchman came to the Che team looking for minutes after being Ter Stegen’s substitute at Barcelona. He did not perform at the level expected for the millions he was paid and ended up leaving through the back door to head to NEC Nijmegen after three seasons.
It was a very resonant transfer at the time since the Brazilian did not have much experience in European football at the time and many doubted that he could withstand the pressure of being the goalkeeper of the Manchester City project. He has responded with crosses and was a vital part of the Treble achieved last season.
The Cameroonian showed a formidable level last season with Inter Milan where he played in the Champions League final. Now, he will meet Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford outfit where he shared moments at Ajax.
It was for years the most expensive transfer for a goalkeeper and, without a doubt, for Juventus it was an extremely positive business since the historic player was in the Vecchia Signora for many seasons performing at a superlative level.
After a fantastic season at Roma, the former Inter Porto Alegre goalkeeper was transferred to the Reds where he established himself among the elite of European football. He managed to win the Premier League and Champions League titles but also establish himself as the starting goalkeeper for his team.
The Spaniard was one of the figures of Athletic Bilbao for several seasons before moving to the Blues. In the London team he failed to live up to it and spent several seasons on the substitute bench until he took ownership due to Mendy’s injury to consolidate himself under the three sticks and will seek to maintain the position in 2023/24.
