Currently there are two players who break the hegemony that the big stars have had in the last 20 years. Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham are the two players who stand out the most this season with a value of 180 million euros. According to the Transfermarkt site, only seven players stand out as the most valuable of the last two decades. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are the ones who repeated the most with six years each. Can the Frenchman break the record and repeat it one more year?
In 2017, when Neymar arrived at PSG, it was a bomb in the transfer market, becoming the most expensive transaction between two clubs in the history of sport. In total, the French club paid 222 million euros, becoming the most valuable player in history to this day.
Cristiano Ronaldo's most successful time in his career was at Real Madrid where he won 4 Champions Leagues, 3 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 2 Leagues, 2 Copas del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups. He became the top scorer in the Champions League, with 120 goals (105 for Real and 15 for United) and also the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 448. In 2014 it reached its maximum cost, costing 140 million euros.
The Brazilian star was the sensation in Europe when he arrived at Barcelona after being world champion with Brazil in the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan. In the first two seasons 2004/2005 his clause was 50 million euros, it rose to 70 million in the 2005 season and in his last years as the most valuable player Ronaldinho reached his maximum limit of 80 million euros in the 2007/2008 season.
PSG bought him from Monaco in 2017 and quickly put a clause of 200 million euros on him in the 208/2019 seasons, it was a record for the French player who had just won his first World Cup in Russia 2018. Then in the 2020 seasons /2022/2023 his value fell to 180 million euros, yet Mbappé continued to be the most valuable player in the world for these three years.
The Argentine was the most valuable in the 2010-2011 season, reaching a total of 100 million euros. In the following seasons 2012/2013/2015/2016 he also won the award for the most expensive player when his current club valued him at a total price of 120 million euros.
