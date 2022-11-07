The most valuable clubs in Liga MX at the end of 2022

The 2022 Liga MX competitions have come to an end and after the Pachuca championship, the ten most expensive clubs in the League have been revealed, thanks to the data revealed by the specialized site Transfermarkt.
The year of the Panzas Verdes was not entirely good, however, it was enough to stay in the Top 10 of the MX League with $41.20 million.
The most expensive elements of the emerald template are the Colombian Yairo Moreno and the Chilean Victor Davila.
The last two-time champion of Mexican soccer lived his months of glory, but in the last semester he fell apart, so much so that the Argentine coach Diego Coca he was dismissed, after having ended the drought of titles. The Rojinegros reach the $43.9 millionbeing the Colombian Julian Quinones the one with the greatest value next to the youth squad Jeremy Marquez.
The year 2022 of the Red Devils was one of great contrast, because at the end of the first semester they had to pay the famous fine for being among the last three places in the ratio table, while in the second semester they reached the grand final, all of the hand of Ignatius Ambriz. The scarlet club is priced at $47.70 millionwith the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez as the most valuable, followed by the Chilean Claudio Baeza.
Unlike 2021, La Maquina Celeste fell two places on the list, currently worth $51.60 million.
Despite having very skilled players, the sky-blue team was outmatched, apart from having irregular tournaments in both the Clausura and Apertura. The highest value in the template is Carlos Rodriguezwho is escorted by the Paraguayan John Escobar.
After reaching two finals in one year, losing the first and winning the title in the second, the Tuzos climbed positions in the list to reach the $55 millionhelping at the same time to increase the value of its players, such is the case of Erick Sanchezwho is the most valuable, then comes the last scoring champion of Mexican soccer, the Argentine Nico Ibanez.
Accustomed to playing only with national players, Guadalajara is in fifth position with $60.2 milliondespite the irregularity in which it has been for some time.
The highest value is Alexis Vegafollowed by the youth squad Fernando Beltran.
For many years the Laguneros have become entertainers and protagonists of Aztec football, they have also exported players to Europe, which speaks of the good work they do.
With all this, the Warriors are rated at $63.9 millionhaving as the most expensive the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaranapart from the Ecuadorian Felix Torres.
The feline team lost second place unlike last year, even though they continue to keep in their ranks players that many would like in their squad. Michael Herrera has not been able to give university students a degree this year, falling into the league both times, but for now they have a value of $65.5 million.
Despite not being an immovable starter, the best valued player in La U is the French Florian Thauvinone step below is the Uruguayan Nico Lopez.
After the great tournament held in the Apertura 2022, where they were expected to be champions, the Eagles ousted the royals from second place, reaching this year the $71 million. The Coapa team has a large number of high-value elements, but the best located is the Chilean Diego Valdesas well as Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo.
For the second consecutive year, La Pandilla is the highest rated team in Mexican soccer, which is not surprising, since they are used to spending to have the best in their ranks. Monterey reached the $76.9 million to be at the top, thanks to the best positioned like the Argentine Maxi Meza Y Cesar Montes.
