Nutritionist Inna Kononenko revealed the most useful type of oil. The candidate of medical sciences said this in an interview with Channel Five.

According to her, all fats are usually divided into two groups – saturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, while the former include butter, ghee, coconut oil, and the latter – all vegetable oils. The specialist said that saturated fats are more stable, while polyunsaturated fats are subject to oxygen oxidation, which results in the formation of free radicals that can cause cancer.

For frying, the expert advises choosing saturated fatty acids. Of these, the most useful is ghee, as it contains more vitamins and minerals. It also has less milk protein and lactose, which many people have a hard time tolerating.

Kononenko recommends using vegetable oils only as a salad dressing. However, she also added that there are many different healthy oils, such as avocado oil or nut butters.

Earlier, nutritionist Maria Shubina said that potatoes are not as bad for the figure as it is commonly believed. According to her, the fear of eating this root vegetable is largely exaggerated. For example, the potatoes themselves are not high-calorie, so it becomes because of the oil during frying and stewing.