According to Federal Institute of Communications from Mexico, despite the fact that more than 90% of streaming service users agreed to have an account in Netflix, it follows with 10% Claro Video and Blim, sending to Prime Video to fourth place with only 7.3% and Disney + only with 2.2% of active accounts. This is important when about 50% of people who use the Internet pay for one or more services from a market that already exceeds the 43 million and more than 17 billion pesos.

Despite not giving specifications about the reasons why this change arose, it could be due to the offer of telenovelas from Mexico exclusives available on the platform such as Marito the one from the neighbourhood or others. Whatever the case, these services increased during the pandemic and They prefer them over other services such as traditional pay television service. Which has led to more than 64% of people acquire an internet service of more than 20 mbps.

Mexico during the pandemic

In addition to hiring more services and more internet, there was a service that did not benefit as much as the rest. The hiring of pay television grew only 6%, comparatively, streaming services doubled in Mexico. However, much of that increase in consumption was due to the fact that other services such as the cinema were closed during the quarantine.

But, it is undeniable that these services are having a boom in the region. In fact, it is these services that the Mexican population feels most satisfied with, unlike traditional or pay TV. Despite how optimistic this may sound, it is important to emphasize that this was an extraordinary year for technologies, so we will have to wait and see if this trend continues in Mexico and Latin America.

