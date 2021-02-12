The general director of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov named in an interview with Zvezda the most unusual ship built in recent years for the Russian Navy.

“I mentioned frigates [проекта] 22350 are the flagships of the modern Russian fleet, ships of the far sea zone, the most technologically advanced in the Navy, “Rakhmanov said.

According to him, the lead ship “Admiral Gorshkov” received “the most relevant solutions: from electronic equipment to anti-aircraft missile systems and artillery installations.” The general director of the USC added that this ship, in particular, “is able to equally effectively fight both surface and submarine ships of the enemy, attack targets on land with precision weapons, resist aviation, and conduct reconnaissance.”

“Moreover, this is a ship with excellent seaworthiness. It can reach speeds of up to 30 knots and cover distances of up to 4,000 nautical miles at 14 knots, ”Rakhmanov concluded.

Related materials Countdown How the United States prepares for a rehearsal of a large-scale war with the “aggressor” – Russia Faster than sound From “Armata” to Su-57: what weapons will Russia get in 2020

In the same interview, he spoke about what the ships that Russia will build in 2050-2070 could be.

In July 2020, Rakhmanov announced that the K-549 Knyaz Vladimir nuclear submarine (Knyaz Vladimir) of project 955A (code Borei-A) had done a “minor tuning” at the final stage before the delivery of the Russian Navy.

In June of the same year, the general director announced that after repairs, the only Russian aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, would stop smoking.