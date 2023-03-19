The most unusual penalty: player catches the ball with his hand in full play

There are unusual penalties, but the one that was registered this Saturday in Argentine soccer enters the list of the most incredible.

It happened in the match between Independiente and Colón. It was the second penalty they gave to Independiente.

Not to believe…

The referee gave the order to the goalkeeper Ignacio Chicco de Colón to serve from his goal, but after moving the ball with his foot his partner appeared paolo goltzwho took the ball with his hand and placed it on the side of the small area.

The innocence of the player led to the claim of the Independiente players, since obviously the player committed an offense since the ball was in play.

The center-back, after talking with the VAR booth, ended up sanctioning the penalty amid the controversy and the players’ plea. And yes, it was a goal. The match ended 2-2.

😳 Look at the penalty that Paolo Goltz took in Argentina. His goalkeeper took the goal kick with a subtle touch, and the player took the ball with his hand to supposedly take it from another part. The VAR intervened, it was a penalty and a goal from the rival.pic.twitter.com/DUaSMpaVaF — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) March 19, 2023

