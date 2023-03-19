Sunday, March 19, 2023
The most unusual penalty: player catches the ball with his hand in full play

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
The most unusual penalty: player catches the ball with his hand in full play


Penalty in Argentina.

The play was recorded in an Argentine soccer match.

There are unusual penalties, but the one that was registered this Saturday in Argentine soccer enters the list of the most incredible.

It happened in the match between Independiente and Colón. It was the second penalty they gave to Independiente.

Not to believe…

The referee gave the order to the goalkeeper Ignacio Chicco de Colón to serve from his goal, but after moving the ball with his foot his partner appeared paolo goltzwho took the ball with his hand and placed it on the side of the small area.

The innocence of the player led to the claim of the Independiente players, since obviously the player committed an offense since the ball was in play.

The center-back, after talking with the VAR booth, ended up sanctioning the penalty amid the controversy and the players’ plea. And yes, it was a goal. The match ended 2-2.

