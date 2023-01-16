Home page World

Children’s names should be well thought out. Nevertheless, parents keep trying strange ideas. Which names are forbidden? Which ones allowed?

Berlin – If you want to have children, you have to pay attention to a few things so that you don’t get overwhelmed. One of the first steps is finding a name for the newborn child. After all, in most cases, the name is valid for the rest of life. It is also known that names can have an effect on people.

Therefore, the name should be carefully considered. But not all parents seem to think about the well-being of the child. Which strange names are forbidden, which ones are allowed?

Names for children: Which names are forbidden in Germany?

In principle, the name of a newborn child must be submitted to the responsible registry office. In other words: behind every rejected name there is a serious attempt by parents to really name their child that. Knowing this, it seems hard to believe what name ideas some registry offices would have to grapple with.

Forbidden names in German registry offices carnation heini woodruff Young lobster rose heart Agfa whiskey Bierstubl pillula gramophone atomic peace Lenin Satan Judas Schroeder MC Donald tom tom Holgerson Megwanipiu Mechipchamueh lord Sun Stone Juergenson super man Pain Thanatos (Gr.: death) rental nix Gucci Puppet Source: Familie.de

In particular, registry offices would reject names where bullying or teasing would be inevitable for the child concerned. In addition, the previous existence of names is often decisive for a name permit. It makes sense for parents to follow the recommendations of the Society for the German Language. Therefore, in some cases, even gender-neutral names or names from other cultures can cause problems.

German registry offices allow these names for children

The good thing about the list of curious rejected names: They are just banned, presumably nobody has to Germany live with one of these names. Many names on the ban list are self-explanatory, why a relaxed childhood with these names would probably be restricted. But in some cases, registry offices don’t seem to take the strange ideas of parents too seriously and turn a blind eye. Which unusual names are allowed in Germany?

Permitted names in German registry offices Pumuckl fantastic snow white Rainer coincidence pure grain champagne Frodevin pink flower Germany nutty seven star Leonardo da Vinci Franz butt Winnetou Prestigious smudo Cinderella tune Matt Eagle Katzbachine Tarzan teddy bear Dee Jay Blucherine bo clover Pepsi Carola Serious Source: Familie.de, write.net

The list shows: There are hardly any limits to the imagination for unusual names in Germany. Or rather: only when the registry office vetoes it.