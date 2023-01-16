Children’s names should be well thought out. Nevertheless, parents keep trying strange ideas. Which names are forbidden? Which ones allowed?
Berlin – If you want to have children, you have to pay attention to a few things so that you don’t get overwhelmed. One of the first steps is finding a name for the newborn child. After all, in most cases, the name is valid for the rest of life. It is also known that names can have an effect on people.
Therefore, the name should be carefully considered. But not all parents seem to think about the well-being of the child. Which strange names are forbidden, which ones are allowed?
Names for children: Which names are forbidden in Germany?
In principle, the name of a newborn child must be submitted to the responsible registry office. In other words: behind every rejected name there is a serious attempt by parents to really name their child that. Knowing this, it seems hard to believe what name ideas some registry offices would have to grapple with.
Forbidden names in German registry offices
carnation heini
woodruff
Young
lobster
rose heart
Agfa
whiskey
Bierstubl
pillula
gramophone
atomic peace
Lenin
Satan
Judas
Schroeder
MC Donald
tom tom
Holgerson
Megwanipiu
Mechipchamueh
lord
Sun
Stone
Juergenson
super man
Pain
Thanatos (Gr.: death)
rental nix
Gucci
Puppet
Source: Familie.de
In particular, registry offices would reject names where bullying or teasing would be inevitable for the child concerned. In addition, the previous existence of names is often decisive for a name permit. It makes sense for parents to follow the recommendations of the Society for the German Language. Therefore, in some cases, even gender-neutral names or names from other cultures can cause problems.
German registry offices allow these names for children
The good thing about the list of curious rejected names: They are just banned, presumably nobody has to Germany live with one of these names. Many names on the ban list are self-explanatory, why a relaxed childhood with these names would probably be restricted. But in some cases, registry offices don’t seem to take the strange ideas of parents too seriously and turn a blind eye. Which unusual names are allowed in Germany?
Permitted names in German registry offices
Pumuckl
fantastic
snow white
Rainer coincidence
pure grain
champagne
Frodevin
pink flower
Germany
nutty
seven star
Leonardo da Vinci Franz
butt
Winnetou
Prestigious
smudo
Cinderella tune
Matt Eagle
Katzbachine
Tarzan
teddy bear
Dee Jay
Blucherine
bo
clover
Pepsi Carola
Serious
Source: Familie.de, write.net
The list shows: There are hardly any limits to the imagination for unusual names in Germany. Or rather: only when the registry office vetoes it.
