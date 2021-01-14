The Russians called the sculpture of Tuvan writing located in the Beldir-Kezhii Museum-Reserve the most unusual monument of the country. This is evidenced by the results of the vote held by the service “Tutu.ru”. The results of the research were received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”

According to analysts, the monument erected in Tuva was chosen as their favorite by 21.99 percent of Russians voting. The sculpture “Date” in Kursk (21.21 percent) took the second place by a small margin, and Komar – the Keeper of Siberia, installed in the city of Noyabrsk, closed the top three (14.21 percent).

In addition to them, the rating of unusual monuments includes “Yoshkin cat” in Yoshkar-Ola (11.29 percent), “Terminator” in Glazov (7.03 percent), a monument to a janitor in Yakutsk (6.17), a jet train in Tver ( 6.01), a first grader in Rostov-on-Don (5.63), the sculpture “Dinosaur” in the city of Opochka (4.45), and the “Golden Crown” Yoryal “” in Elista (2.02).

As the organizers of the competition noted, more than 143 thousand Russians took part in the survey.

In December 2020, a monument to a dog appeared in the city of Dno, Pskov region, which was twice recognized as the most swearing city in Russia in social networks. The sculpture was erected in honor of the heroine of the poem “Baggage”, written by the poet Samuil Marshak.