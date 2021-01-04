Andrey Tsybakov, General Director of Delta Security Systems, named the most unusual alarming challenges during the New Year holidays in an interview with RIA News…

The expert noted that during the New Year holidays, from December 25 to January 10, on average, about 30 thousand trips are carried out. Almost 70 percent of calls occur during the daytime. The largest number of them are in bars, cafes and restaurants (31.5 percent of cases), grocery stores (28 percent), non-food stores (17 percent).

Tsybakov noted that the most unusual reasons for alarming calls on holidays are fights between Santa Claus and Snow Maidens, conflicts over the right to launch fireworks or sing a song in karaoke, as well as stealing cigarettes worth five thousand rubles.

According to the expert, hooliganism is in the lead by types of offenses on New Year’s holidays – 51 percent of cases. Violation of public order occurs in 24 percent of cases, and illegal entry accounts for 13 percent of emergency calls.

Earlier, Sberbank Insurance prepared a study on insured events over the past three years. It turned out that the main danger to the housing of Russians, which may threaten on New Year’s holidays, is flooding, and the most “expensive” one is fire. Most real estate accidents happen during the New Year holidays. In the period from December 25 to January 10, on average, one thousand insured events were recorded against about 800 cases per month on average for the year.