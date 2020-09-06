Scientists at Dartmouth Faculty and the Nationwide Bureau of Financial Analysis (USA) have decided at what age an individual lives essentially the most sad interval of his life. The doc with the analysis supplies is posted on website the Bureau.

Specialists studied knowledge from 132 international locations. Individuals of various ages have been requested to fee their degree of life satisfaction. It turned out that the happiest interval in an individual’s life falls on 18-20 years, then the scenario worsens and reaches a peak at about 47-48 years. It’s famous that the inhabitants of developed international locations have a disaster on the age of 47, in creating international locations at 48 years and two months, and in Russia, China and Mexico at 43. This state lasts as much as 60 years, after which the rise begins and on the age of 70 folks once more obtain the best pleasure from life.

The researchers emphasised that this doesn’t depend upon exterior elements, however on the biochemical processes within the physique and the extent of hormones.

Earlier, neurologist Rustem Gaifutdinov defined an individual’s potential to shortly neglect dangerous reminiscences. In line with him, detrimental reminiscences stay in reminiscence, however entry to them is restricted. The specialist famous that you may keep in mind all the things that occurred in case you strive. For this, there are particular practices in forensic medication.