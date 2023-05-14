Claudia Plains continues to wreak havoc in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Many believe that his return to the América Televisión series is linked to Koky Reyes, but the truth is that his mere presence could cause the end for several, including a character who returned to the plot after a while and would not have a happy story. , after what was revealed in a recent preview of the next chapter. Who is it about? Next, we tell you more details.

“There’s room at the back” broke Mike’s heart. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS” and its most “unfortunate” character

With a scene from “AFHS”, we know that Macarena broke up with Mike, because of Joel? That remains to be seen, but it is not so much the reason, but the fact itself, because fans do not agree with breaking the businessman’s heart, since, according to several followers, he is one of the best characters that could have build the script for the series, but many bad things have happened to it.

Let’s remember that he was dating Claudia Llanos, who took advantage of him because of his position of power. His relationship with Fernanda de las Casas did not work out well either, as with Monserrat, with whom he supposedly led a happy life. Not only that, but Joel seems to be a constant thorn in his side and has socially humiliated him on several occasions because of the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ rap.

After these situations, viewers also speculate that the ‘Shark Gaze’ could kill him. In fact, she tried it a few chapters ago, but she couldn’t do it, although it would be a matter of time, since she doesn’t want to have living witnesses who know about her ‘return from death’. Will “AFHS” kill Mike without giving him a happy ending? The next chapters will tell.

Where to SEE “In the background there is room”?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on the América TV channel, immediately after the “EEG” program. You can easily see it by tuning into the open signal.

It is important to note that you can enjoy the series “Al fondo hay sitio” for free and in real time through the América TVGO streaming platform. To access the complete chapters of previous seasons, you only need to enter the official website of the platform.

