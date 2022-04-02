The pass market is one of our most serious pathologies, we love it, we follow it and we take it to each gathering of friends that arises. Next, 5 totally unexpected signings for the 2022 season:
It is understood that Blandi is one of the heroes of San Lorenzo for obtaining the Copa Libertadores, but enough to incorporate him as No. 9 in the hierarchy. His last goal had been converted in February 2020 and he already has 32 years. Today he is back in the showcase of Argentine football.
By war between Ukraine and Russia, Gerónimo Poblete decided to leave Metalist (UCR) to reach another cauldron like Independiente’s. No one would have imagined having a clash of this kind between countries again. Unexpected but serious.
The Brazilian who knew how to shine in European football (Juventus, Bayern Munich, among other clubs) seems to be determined to leave professional activity soon, otherwise it is not understood why he ended up in Los Angeles Galaxy.
Absolute idol of Napoli and international of Italy. Lorenzo Insigne has already signed a preliminary contract to join the Toronto F.C. from Canada. Wasn’t there rope for a little more?
At the end of September 2021, James Rodríguez left Everton to wear the No. 10 of Al-Rayyan SC. We all have the memory of him in the 2014 World Cup with the Colombian National Team, now we see him in an inhospitable league.
#unexpected #signings #season
Leave a Reply