In these difficult first months of the year, in which the economy continues to suffer virulence from the effects of a pandemic that lasts longer than expected, there is an incessant trickle of announcements of Records of Employment Regulation (ERE). There is not a week in which a large company does not make public its intention to negotiate collective dismissals that already point to the expulsion of more than 35,000 people from a labor market already very depleted.

The latest to join was the Norwegian low-cost airline Norwegian, which will lay off 1,100 employees in Spain after the reduction of its activity caused by the restrictions of this health crisis. This sector has been hit hard by the crisis and there are still more than 14,000 workers that hang by a thread when subject to an ERTE. Also the aeronautical company Airbus is immersed in a process to lay off some 1,000 employees due to low demand.

Despite the fact that the tourism sector is the most affected by this pandemic and has practically paralyzed all activity, it is by no means the culprit of this avalanche of ERE that have occurred in recent months. In reality, it can be said that it remains lethargic, waiting for its activity to be reactivated and entrusting its future to a summer on which many uncertainties still weigh.

For this reason, many of its workers still remain in ERTE and only some companies have announced staff cuts, such as the travel agency Logitravel (300 outputs), the group Iberostar (200), the hotel chain NH (187), the German tour operator TUI (180) or the hotel Palace of Madrid (152).

Banking in focus



The vast majority of the collective layoffs that will take place throughout this year come from the banking sector. And although logically this activity has suffered, like all, the impact of the pandemic, what really hides behind its ERE is the digitization process they are carrying out, along with the wave of mergers that are leading to the closure of many offices. To such an extent that it could cause the departure of close to 20,000 people, most of them older and close to retirement employees.

Only the ERE announced by the three big banks add up to almost 15,000 exits: CaixaBank stars in the largest collective dismissal in history, with 7,791, more than double those that will be carried out in Santander (3,572) and BBVA (3,448). But there is more: the Sabadell made 1,817 early retirements last year and Ibercaja has agreed 750. The merger of Unicaja and Liberbank It will also entail some adjustment, although it is not yet announced.

Likewise, large distribution chains have advanced other historical EREs. The English Court It has gone from the ERTE, for which it had 22,000 workers suspended last year, to an ERE that affects 3,292 people. The Swedish clothing chain H&M It has also raised one of the ten largest EREs in Spain by planning to lay off 1,100 employees.

And in the retail sector there are also collective layoffs in perfume shops Douglas (492 employees), Coca-Cola European Partners (360), Adolfo Domínguez (283), Supersol (252), Heineken (228), Worten (212) …

The automobile industry is also very affected, with historical drops in turnover. Nissan is going to lay off 2,500 people due to the closure of its Barcelona plant and the Ford in Almussafes has raised an ERE for 630. Other related companies, such as Continental (750), Acciona (500) or Robert Bosch (660) will also fire.

The energy industry is not even spared, which has two of the ten large EREs that are on the table right now: Endesa foresees 1,200 voluntary departures in four years, while in Naturgy there will be 1,000 affected employees of its workforce in Spain.

The causes



But, unfortunately, this does not look like it will end here. Although both the Ministry of Labor and Social Security deny that there is an avalanche of ERE and estimate that the vast majority of even more than 610,000 workers who continue in ERTE They will return to their positions, experts have no doubts that there will be more layoffs in the coming months. And it is that the temporary damage caused by the pandemic has already passed in many sectors to structural damage, they explain, so the move from the ERE to the ERTE is logical.

“Without a doubt, there will be more collective layoffs,” says Francisco Fernández, a partner in the KPMG Abogados labor department, who predicts that in 2021 an important part of the workers who remain at ERTE will end up affected by a collective dismissal. “If the situation does not improve dramatically in the coming months, approximately half of these ERTE could be at risk,” says Valentin Bote, president of Randstad Research.

But the cause is not only the pandemic and the current stoppage of activity and falling demand, but also other processes such as the digitization, the change in consumer habits or the legal uncertainty generated by the announcement of the repeal of the labor reform. “The continuous tinkling of changes in the labor reform creates a breeding ground for more collective layoffs,” assures Fernández, who, like Bote, regret that the lack of legal security accelerates ERE processes.