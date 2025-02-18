02/17/2025



Updated 02/18/2025 at 02: 18h.





Hollywood is divided. A year after ‘Oppenheimer’ sweeping the Oscars, the academy now seeks to decide which feature film deserves to collect the witness and win the statuette for the best film of 2024.

Faced with the favoritism of Nolan’s, who arrived at the ceremony with all the previous places in his pocket (Golden Globe, Bafta, Unions, Criticism …), this time each precursor has gone for a different title: the balloons They distributed between ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Emilia Pérez’, the Critics Choice rewarded ‘Anora’ and last night the Bafta crowned ‘Conclave’. This Sunday will be delivered the awards of the Actors Union (SAG), the Last great gala before the Oscarsbut its record will not influence the latter, because the voting period of the Academy closes this Tuesday.

However, these awards will be indicative of how the industry breathes, since its voters, the actors, are the most numerous branch of the academy. The SAG arrive nominated ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘Anora’ and ‘Conclave’, which would need this victory to reaffirm themselves as favorites, as well as ‘a complete stranger’ and ‘Wicked’. The latter, as if that were not enough, is the film with the most candidates in the union. If he wins, which is not disposable, he would leave The most open Oscar race in 18 years.

A single antecedent two decades ago

In 2006, the situation was exactly this, in which each precursor was for a different title, which also reminds this of this year: the Golden Globes rewarded a prestige drama and a musical -‘babel ‘and’ Dreamgirls ‘-, the Bafta threw local cinema -‘la queen’–, the choice critics opted for the favorite of the press -‘infiltrados’- and the Sag chose a’ Feel-Good ‘blockbuster and very popular,’ Little Miss Sunshine ‘.









Finally, the Oscars coincided with the critics, and rewarded ‘infiltrated’, which is the only statuette of Martin Scorsese to date. If the operation is repeated this year, The favored would be ‘anora’. Statistics is too concise having only an antecedent, but Sean Baker’s film has another ace under the sleeve: he has won the prizes of producers’ unions of directors and scriptwriters.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson in a photogram of ‘Infiltados’ (2006), by Martin Scorsese





Of all the films that throughout history have won this triple ‘Corona’, only one ended up losing the Oscar: ‘Brokeback Mountain’ in 2005. In addition, it also triumphed in Cannes, which would make it the Fourth Gold Palma that becomes an Oscarafter ‘Days without footprint’ (1945), ‘Marty’ (1955) and ‘Parasitos’ (2019).

The possibilities of each candidate

‘Anora’, despite what we just reviewed, suffers several problems: in the BAFTAs he only achieved best actress and best casting (this second category does not even exist in the Oscars) and lost film, direction and original script against three different titles, evidencing some weakness; In addition, in the Golden Globes he went completely empty (only seven films in 96 editions have won the Oscar without any globe) and in the Choice Critics he won best film … and nothing more. It is a background, at least, strange.

Regarding the other candidates, ‘conclave’ harms his absence in a better direction, but the prizes for their script and assembly in the BAFTAadded to the best film, drives her generously. If the SAG wins, there is a game, but if it takes it ‘Anora’, it has it.

The possibilities of ‘the brutalist’ with more limited, especially when he is not even nominated for the SAG, and the more intellectual or sober productions (‘Rome’, ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Tár’ …) They usually run worse luck in the Academy. Even so, he achieved the Golden Globe and is a favorite in two categories as relevant as director and actor. You can’t rule out anything.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, both Oscar nominated for ‘Wicked’





On the other hand, ‘Emilia Pérez’ seems sentenced by the controversies of its protagonist, the Spanish Karla Sofía Gascón, although she is the most nominated of the year, with 13 mentions; next to nothing. ‘Wicked’ has never been a very serious candidate, but we will have to Take it seriously if you win the SAG. Of the other five nominees (‘La Substance’, ‘A complete stranger’, ‘Dune: Part 2’, ‘I’m still here’ and ‘Nickel Boys’) none looks like a very serious threat.