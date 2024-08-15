Social media has been patrolled in various ways by Egyptian authorities for years, always wary of the emergence of spaces where political dissent might emerge. But their surveillance of the internet reached a new dimension from mid-2020, when arrests, prosecutions and harsh prison sentences began to occur against young people. influencers from low socioeconomic backgrounds who are accused of creating content that allegedly violates family values.

Many of these young women have been arrested after building a sizable following and sharing videos or photos that authorities consider indecent, even though in most cases they appear fully clothed and simply dancing or singing, as human rights groups have documented. The main target of this persecution has been the popular app TikTok, and so far it has affected more than a dozen women in cases that have had a great media impact.

In this context, it is not surprising that one of the series that aroused the greatest interest in Egypt this year during Ramadan, the peak season for soap operas, was The most trendinga production about the rise to fame and subsequent fall from grace of a young woman from a working-class family in Cairo who suddenly becomes influencerThe 16-episode series has won awards in the Arab world, and was surprising because it is a rather simple production with no big star cast.

The soap opera begins by delving into the hard and restrictive, often distressing and violent life of many Egyptians: a humble, very conservative and controlling family, without work or a stable income, and with just enough money to get by, always on the edge of the abyss. The tricks of a dishonest relative are enough to make them have trouble paying the rent and meeting their contribution to the savings group in their neighborhood, which leaves them with one foot and a half on the street and with the weight of the hostility of the neighbors.

Then there are the two youngest daughters, sensitive to the situation at home, but with very different and much higher life expectations than their parents. Of the two younger sisters in the family, the youngest, called Nesma and played by Laila Ahmed Zaher, is the most extroverted and the first to enter the world of social media. The eldest and the protagonist, Shaimaa, brought to the screen by Salma Abu Deif, is more reserved and lands in the spotlight thanks to a viral video shared by her sister.

An image from the series ‘The most trending’.

The change for the latter is drastic and immediate: young people begin to recognise her on the street, the boy she had always liked finally notices her; and people from the fashion world whom she admires offer her well-paid collaborations. However, with her success, shady candidates for representatives begin to approach her, who want to take advantage of her to make money. And her popularity quickly causes antipathy among other figures in the industry, who lose notoriety, and envy in her sister Nesma.

The content of his videos is not a priori controversial and is typical of any young person. influencer The series is centered on the world of fashion, but Shaimaa hides this part of her life from her parents, aware that her mere presence on social media will be misunderstood, rejected and dragged down as a shame and a family discredit. Shaimaa is not innocent, but she doesn’t know how to navigate her new life, and the series projects an exaggerated dissonance between a good, pretty girl and a world of evildoers, immoral and violent.

Although in a more subtle way, the soap opera also shows the abysmal distance that separates the comfortable, permissive and somewhat liberal life of the wealthy classes of Egypt – of which Shaimaa to some extent dreams – from the exhausting, thankless, prohibitive and traditionalist life of so many. For example, Shaimaa’s mother has to be hospitalized when she discovers the dancing videos of her daughter, who ends up leaving home, marrying twice without luck, and ultimately finding herself alone.

An image from the series ‘Lo más trending’, one of the most successful soap operas this Ramadan in Egypt.

Shaimaa ends up being arrested for her content and sentenced to a year in prison. Her redemption does not come until the final scenes, in which she appears making a plea before the judge in which she claims that she only wanted to help her family, that she had never pursued fame, and that no one had shown her the evil face of social media. Only then, dressed in pure, virginal white, with her veil on and reconnected with God, does the image of a young, innocent girl who did not know the dangers of the world reappear.

The most trending addresses a relevant issue in Egypt, but as is usual in a country where artistic freedom is very limited, it does so by adopting the official narrative on the issue: it places the danger of the networks for young people at the centre, instead of the State’s role as moral police. At no point is there any reference to the cybercrime law used by the authorities to persecute influencers; nor to prison sentences for publishing content contrary to public morality and family values ​​that are not defined; nor to the existence of special departments in the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police for these issues.

Human rights organisations and activists have interpreted the persecution of young content creators from low socioeconomic backgrounds as a further reflection of the State’s hostility towards the free use of the Internet, including to make money (and with it, perhaps, some independence). It has also been seen as a sign of its obstinacy in imposing its moral tutelage on these young women and defining the limits of morality in a booming sector. a statement In 2020, the Prosecutor’s Office went so far as to accuse “evil forces” of using a “new virtual space” to “destroy our society, demolish its values ​​and principles and steal its innocence.” The series tiptoe around it.

