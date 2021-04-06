The Holy Week that has just ended is the most tragic on the roads since 2016. Despite the perimeter closure of the autonomous communities, 32 people have died in traffic accidents, five more than in 2019 when it was possible to circulate freely in Spain. To these 32 deaths, another 97 people were hospitalized as they were injured in the accidents.

But it is that, in addition, there was a fall important in the number of trips. Between 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, 8.1 million trips were registered, according to data provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). This represents a reduction of 46%, compared to those registered in Easter 2019. However, there has been mobility by road with short trips during the day to recreational areas, such as the beach and the mountains. The restriction on mobility is also reflected in the data recorded on access to cities where these trips have been reduced by 15%.

For days, fatal accidents have been concentrated especially during the weekends (14 in the first and nine in the second) and that conventional roads are still the most dangerous. In them, almost 70% of the deceased lost their lives. In addition, the accidents were spread throughout the entire geography and no provincial road section has accumulated more than one fatal accident.

According to the ages, 50% of the fatalities were in the 35-54 age group and two of the 14 passenger or van occupants were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The vulnerable



The DGT highlights that 47% of the deceased were vulnerable road users: two pedestrians, a cyclist and twelve motorists. Regarding the latter, the data show a clear profile of the type fatal accident, since eleven of them have occurred on a Saturday or public holiday, ten on conventional roads and eleven of them have been due to leaving the road, falling or overturning. which means that the motorist was alone. 67% of the vulnerable who died were between 30 and 50 years old.

By autonomous communitiesOf the 32 who died this Easter, seven died in Andalusia; five in Valencia; four in Castilla y León; three in Galicia; two in Catalonia and Navarra; one in Asturias, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Madrid, Murcia, La Rioja and the Basque Country. While it was not necessary to regret deaths in traffic accidents in the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Ceuta and Melilla.