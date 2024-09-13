Mexico It is a country full of history and traditions, and there is no better time to experience this than during the National Holidays September 15. On this day, Mexicans commemorate the beginning of the fight for independence with a series of celebrations that include parades, music, and fireworks.

Mexico City

The Mexico City It is the heart of national celebrations. The Zócalo, the main square, becomes the epicentre of the celebration with a ceremony led by the president. Here, thousands of people gather to listen to the famous “Grito de Dolores” and enjoy a fireworks display that lights up the sky of the capital.

The most traditional cities to welcome the Mexican national holidays on September 15. | Photo: Cuartoscuro

Dolores Hidalgo

Known as the cradle of independence, Dolores Hidalgo in Guanajuato It is a must-see place to celebrate September 15th. Here, the priest Miguel Hidalgo gave the first cry of independence in 1810. The city offers an authentic experience with historical events, traditional music and a patriotic atmosphere that will transport you back in time.

Guadalajara

Guadalajarathe capital of Jalisco, It is famous for its mariachi and tequila, but also for its vibrant national celebrations. Parade ground comes alive with concerts, folk dances and the traditional grito. In addition, the city hosts a number of cultural events that highlight the rich Mexican heritage.

Querétaro

Querétaro is another key city in the history of Mexico’s independence. The conspiracy that started the independence movement was hatched here. During the national holidays, the city dresses up with parades, cultural events and a recreation of the cry of independence in the Constitution Square.

San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende, also in Guanajuatois known for its colonial architecture and bohemian atmosphere. During September 15, the city is filled with color and joy with parades, music and fireworks. Parish of Saint Michael the Archangel It is the main stage for the festivities, offering a spectacular view.

Puebla

Puebla is famous for its rich gastronomy and its role in Mexican history. National celebrations in this city include cultural events, parades, and the traditional Grito en el Zócalo. Don’t miss the opportunity to try typical dishes such as mole poblano while enjoying the festivities.

Oaxaca

Oaxaca is known for its indigenous culture and vibrant arts scene. During the national holidays, the city is transformed with parades, music and traditional dances. The Zócalo of Oaxaca is the ideal place to experience the cry of independence surrounded by a festive and colorful atmosphere.

Veracruz

Veracruz, with its historic port, offers a unique celebration of September 15. The city hosts naval parades and cultural events that highlight its rich maritime heritage. The Malecón comes alive with music, dancing and fireworks, making Veracruz an ideal destination for the national holidays.