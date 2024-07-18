The recurring problem of sewage pollution from Tijuana has led to Imperial Beach in San Diego, California, being named the most toxic beach in the United States in a Surfrider Foundation report. Worn-out drainage on the Mexican side has caused waste to wash into the Pacific Ocean just across the border. The International Wastewater Treatment Plant on the U.S. side of the border has been operating since 1997, but has seen its capacity to process 25 million gallons per day (1,095 liters per second) affected by infrastructure failures in Tijuana in 2022 and Tropical Storm Hillary.

Mexico says a new $33.3 million plant under construction is scheduled to come online on Sept. 30. Meanwhile, San Diego officials have opted to close Imperial Beach to visitors. Since September 2021, there have been signs on the sand warning tourists and residents not to enter the water, though many surfers ignore the signs.