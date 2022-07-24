The most touching movie of the 21st century | A surprising work was chosen as the most touching film in Finland, but an even bigger surprise is its screenwriter, who has disappeared from the public eye

“Heikki Nousiainen’s performance is unforgettable. In all its triviality, the film touched very deeply. Only a few people are capable of the kind of compassion that priest Jaakob was capable of”, one HS reader writes.

HS readers cast more than 10,000 votes in a poll looking for the Most Touching domestic film of the 21st century. Postia pappi Jaakobille from 2009 was voted the winner. This story tells how the film was completed.

I don’t would have guessed the winner of HS’s most touching film of the 21st century vote.

Mail to priest Jaakob is of course a great and emotional film, but I would have guessed that the winner would be a film drawing from a nation’s historical moment of destiny.