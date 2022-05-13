The most touching film of the 21st century One of these approximately 400 Finnish films is the most touching film of this millennium – Tell us which makes your soul vibrate

In 2022 Finnish film looks ahead. Two exhausting corona years are behind us, and now theaters are waiting for viewers to rediscover domestic works.

It’s a good time to go back to the recent past and remember what all the great things have been seen in the last couple of decades.

HS is therefore looking for the most touching film of the 21st century.

What is the movie that made you cry, what made you laugh? What has twisted the stomach? What has made you scream? What has raised a piece in your throat with each round of repetition?

Choice enough, because in the current millennium, Finnish cinema has rediscovered its viewers. And it wasn’t just a matter of a few hit movies, but hit movies were found in almost every genre. In the 1990s, when only 15 Finnish films had gathered more than 100,000 viewers, in the first decade of the millennium, fifty films crossed the border.

And that has only improved. There is deep drama, like, say Geography of Fear, Man Without a Past, River, Tomb, Black Ice, Home of Dark Butterflies, Princess, Purge, 8-Ball, Mercenary, Ikitie, Unknown Soldier, Girl named Sparrow, Habit Question, Dogs Don’t Use Pants, Cabin No. 6 or Girls girls girls.

There are biographical stories about the Koistinen brothers, among others, Rauli Badding from SomerjokiHurricanes, Armi from Ratia, May from Laaksonen, Juice from Widow and About Kari Tapios. A lot has also been done about quality comedy, such as Classic, Rise of the Year, Rare Exports, Bagpipe, Warehouse, 21 Ways to Ruin a Marriage, Vacuum, Night Feeding, Seeing the Soviet Union and Steel Dresses.

It has been viewed Aku Louhimiehen, Dome Karukosken, Aki Kaurismäki, Aleksi Salmenperä, Klaus Härön, Aleksi Mäkelän, Juho Kuosmasen and Taneli Mustonen movies. And Auli Mantilaa, Saara Cantellia, Marja Pyykköä, Selma from Vilhusta and Zaida Bergrothia.

There are gigantic movie series like Restless, Class meetings, the heroes of the Arctic Circle, The apostates and Risto Rappers. And then there are the myriad of movies that would have benefited a lot more viewers.

In the table below you will find long fiction films published in Finland in the 21st century, grouped by year of publication. The list is not quite complete, but is intended to refresh your memory. Use the arrows to move between the pages.

Write your suggestion for the most touching movie of the 21st century in the blank field. If you wish, you can justify your answer.