Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves arrested on charges of sexual harassment

The most titled football player in the world, the Brazilian Dani Alves was arrested on charges of sexual harassment. This is reported La Vanguardia.

The 39-year-old player was arrested and taken to a police station in Barcelona, ​​where he testified about the events that took place at the Sutton nightclub on 30 December. It is noted that the player will appear before the court.

The accusations against the player were made on January 1. Police in Catalonia recorded the appeal of a woman, whose name was not disclosed, who said that Alves put his hand under her underwear in a nightclub. The athlete denied this information.

Alves became the champion of Spain, France, Italy and won the national Cups of these countries. As part of the Brazilian national team, the defender won the America’s Cup and the Confederations Cup twice, the Olympic Games and the World Youth Championship.