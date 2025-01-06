Leandro de Souza is a young man known as the most tattooed man in Brazil, having 95% of his body full of inksomething that he wore with great pride, even those on his face, where a skull design was made.

However, from time to time he found God, he began to have deep Christian concerns and decided that he should remove his tattoos, starting with those on his face, which is costing him money that he raises thanks to his followers.

“I didn’t feel good, it no longer suited me. It was a world of excess. There came a time when I felt like a circus attraction“he recently told the local newspaper O’Globo.

Immersed in drug detoxification, he periodically undergoes laser sessions on the face that little by little they erase the ink, but at a high cost of suffering.

“It hurts a lot, no matter how much they give you anesthesia, the pain is horrible. But that It’s part of the price of things I’ve done in the past“Leandro said with resignation.

“In 2023 I won the award for the most tattooed man in Brazil at the Santa Rosa International Tattoo Expo. He lived a party, he had a life of sex, drugs and rock’n’roll. Tattoos are not a thing of the devil, I didn’t know how to deal with that,” the former tattoo lover now says.

On his Instagram account he shares the progress and the deletion process, including videos in which he is seen on the clinic stretcher, crying due to the unbearable pain of the laser in the most sensitive parts of the face.

And although still some shadows of facial tattoos are visiblemost of them have disappeared, as can be seen in some of the videos that he himself uploads.