In an era when the digital realm is taking over pretty much every aspect of our lives, the world of reading has not been left behind. Readers of all ages are rediscovering the power of reading, while also being exposed to new genres and authors. Moreover, the growing acceptance of reading as a hobby rather than a task has led to a rise in the number of book-loving people. So, what are the most talked-about manga books of 2022? Let’s take a look at the top titles that are expected to have a long shelf life.

Why Are Manga Books Famous?

One of the reasons why manga books have become so famous is the ease with which they can be read. The Japanese language is a pictographic one, which makes the written word easier to represent through the use of images. Furthermore, the storyline of Japanese comics is also easier to understand than that of Western comics. There's a reason why anime is such a global phenomenon: it's easy to understand and highly appealing to audiences of all ages. Another reason why manga books are so popular is because of their characters. A great way to get into manga is to read and try to figure out what makes the characters tick.

The Most Talked About Manga Books of 2022

Tokyo Revengers

Author:

Ken Wakui

Genres:

Action, Award-Winning, Shonen.

Takemichi Hanagaki is a poor guy who lives in a run-down flat and is regarded as a fool by his young employer. Takemichi discovers through the television that his old middle school love, Hinata Tachibana, has been murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Blue Lock

Author:

Muneyuki Kaneshiro (Writer). Yuusuke Nomura (Illustrator).

Genres:

Award-Winning, Sports, Shounen.

The Japanese soccer community is divided following their failure to win the World Cup. The lack of medals doesn’t bother many of the sport’s veteran fans, but newbie Anri Teiri is enraged – and she’s eager to address what she perceives as an issue with Japanese athletes.

Galaxy Next Door

Author:

Gido Amagakure

Genres:

Comedy, Romance, Seinen.

Ichirou Kuga has managed to sustain his two younger brothers since their father died, relying solely on a little fortune and his talent for creating comics. However, keeping up with his increased duties and obligations is becoming more difficult, especially after his last two helpers left to accomplish their interests. Shiori Goshiki, who is both attractive and unbelievably skilled, applies to be his assistant just as he is about to snap. But there’s something unearthly about Goshiki, and Kuga’s life is turned upside down when she announces that they’re engaged to marry!

Classroom of the Elite

Author:

Shunsaku Tomose(Illustrator). Shougo Kinugasa(Story).

Genres:

Drama, Psychological, School.

The narrative is written from the perspective of Kiyotaka Ayanokji, a silent and humble young man who dislikes socializing and prefers to keep his mouth shut, but who exhibits unrivaled intellect. He is in Class-D, which is where the school’s worst kids are sent.

Kowloon Generic Romance

Author:

Jun Mayuzuki

Genres:

Drama, Romance, Slice of Life, Seinen.

Welcome to Kowloon Walled City, a futuristic city filled with nostalgic residents and a location where the past, present, and future merge. This brilliantly illustrated book depicts the story of the town’s working men and female’s hidden sentiments and unusual everyday routines.

Why is Shonen Manga the best?

The Shonen demographic makes up about 68% of all the manga yaoi books that are published in the world today. The Shonen genre is famous for featuring young protagonists facing challenges and adversaries. The battles are often depicted through sports like baseball, martial arts, and boxing. The combination of compelling characters and action-packed storylines is what makes Shonen manga books so fascinating.

There is also the area of Shonen manga that is often overlooked: the themes that are explored in these books. Many Shonen titles are about coming of age, dealing with bullies, and accepting one’s sexuality. Other Shonen manga books explore the topics of friendship, love, family, and ambition. It seems like famous manga series has a blood link to one another which can also be known as their demographics. Shonen Manga has all the most famous manga read by millions of people.

Conclusion

Manga books have proven to be a popular choice among readers. In 2022, there are several books that you can look forward to reading. More and more Japanese graphic novels are made due to the increasing popularity of manga to the crowd. We list the talked-about manga above for you to be updated on the trends and discover the current mangas.